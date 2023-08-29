Google Home is introducing a range of new automation starters and actions.

The tech giant has unveiled updates in the Home app for all users, as well as "new capabilities in the script editor" for those in Public Preview.

Google teased: "Today, you can step into action and start your day or night off right with these new starters and actions available in the Automation tab on the Google Home app."

The nine new starters include being able to trigger routines when devices open and close, as well as in response to things like humidity changes or occupancy sensing.

Other stars include the device being "plugging in or charging", volume muted or unmuted, having the device docked or undocked and more.

As an example, Google suggested: "When the temperature inside rises above 80 degrees, open the window and turn on the fan."

Another option would be to "turn on the humidifier" when humidity drops below 40 percent, or "when someone is detected in a certain zone or room, turn on the light".

In terms of new actions, these include opening or closing devices such as shades, enabling lighting effects, rebooting devices and the ability to start, pause or resume timers.

Google suggested: "Windows, doors, or blinds are a breeze to open or close with these actions: At 7 AM, open the blinds. At 10 PM close the blinds."