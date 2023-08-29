The Paris Fashion Week schedule has been announced.

Vogue reported “surprises” in the timetable include that on 27 September, Marni, the Italian label helmed by Francesco Risso, will be making a stop in the City of Light as part of its global world tour, as the last two seasons Risso put on shows in Tokyo and New York City.

It added that also “bringing energy” to the Paris calendar is Louise Trotter, who recently stepped into the creative director role at Carven after leaving Lacoste.

Her show is scheduled for 30 September, the same evening Stefano Gallici will be launching his new vision for Ann Demeulemeeste.

It is the brand’s second debut in as many seasons after Ludovic de Saint Sernin exited after his fall 2023 collection.

At Lanvin, the rapper Future will be presenting his guest-capsule for the house in a day-long presentation on.

It comes after the label parted ways with former creative director Bruno Sialleli earlier this year, and it will reportedly bring in guest designers for its future main collections.

The week will also see the launch of Rabanne, the new identity for the label formerly known as Paco Rabanne.

Peter Do, recently named the creative director at Helmut Lang, will be showing his namesake label after taking a break last season; and 1, Casablanca – the nearly five-year-old label by Charaf Tajer – will be showing on the womenswear calendar for the first time.

Casey Cadwallader will bring Mugler back to the runway, followed by John Galliano’s Maison Margiela.

Absent from the schedule is Ib Kamara’s Off-White, which is taking a break this season and will return in February.

Rochas, which has yet to name a new designer after the departure of Charles de Vilmorin, is also absent.