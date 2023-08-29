The Lara Croft skin coming to 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' and 'Warzone Season 5 Reloaded' has 'Tomb Raider' fans guessing that it's the first look at the archaeologist's "unified look".

The big crossover between 'Tomb Raider' and 'Call of Duty' was just unveiled, with The Lara Croft operator bundle set to be added on September 9.

The teaser sees Croft donning her classic green tank top whilst lifting up her dual pistols and looking far from the character in the PlayStation games.

And some fans believe this could be a teaser of what to expect her to look like in Amazon's new 'Tomb Raider' game.

Over on Reddit, one fan noted: "UNIFIED LARA CROFT UNIFIED LARA CROFT UNIFIED LARA CROOFFFTT!!! YES YES YES YES!! The unified look is all but 100 per cent confirmed at this point! This is all I’ve wanted in a Unified look!! (sic)"

However, another user rightly pointed out: "Considering this is from a crossover, made by a different developer who picked Lara's most recognizable outfit. I wouldn't treat this version as anything conclusive or a hint for future Tomb Raider games."

Croft is set to return with Amazon Games publishing and Crystal Dynamics developing the title.

The follow-up to 2018's 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' will be built using Unreal Engine 5.

And like its predecessors, it will be single-player and continue the protagonist's story.

Crystal Dynamics' head of studio Scot Amos said in a statement: “Crystal Dynamics has an extraordinary opportunity following our acquisition by Embracer to redefine what a publishing relationship is for Tomb Raider.

“Transformative is what we’re looking for, and with Amazon Games, we found a team that shares our creative vision, ambitions and values for a Lara Croft universe across the spectrum of possibilities. They’re uniquely positioned to rewrite what publishing and development collaborations are, and we’re eager to forge this new path together, starting with building the biggest and best Tomb Raider game yet!”

The action-adventure video game franchise - which spawned a film series starring Angelina Jolie as the heroine and Alicia Vikander in the 2018 reboot - has so far released eleven mainline titles.

Crystal Dynamics announced that work on a new game had begun early last year.

Dallas Dickinson, Tomb Raider franchise manager said while appearing on Epic's 'State of Unreal' stream: "We have just started development on our next Tomb Raider game, powered by Unreal Engine 5. Our goal is to push the envelope of fidelity, and to deliver the high-quality cinematic action-adventure experience that fans deserve from both Crystal Dynamics and the 'Tomb Raider' franchise. This new engine translates into next-level storytelling and gameplay experiences."

No further details regarding the game have been announced, including a release date.

Game director Will Kerslake was speaking about the iconic gaming franchise previously, and claimed that developers were "working to unify timelines" ahead of its next release.

He said: "The development team envisions a future of 'Tomb Raider' unfolding after these established adventures, telling stories that build upon the breadth of both Core Design and Crystal Dynamics' games, working to unify these timelines."