Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson do lots of "little things" to keep their romance alive.

The 43-year-old star and Eric have been married since 2014, and Jessica has revealed how they keep their romance fresh.

The blonde beauty - who has Birdie, four, Ace, ten, and Maxwell, 11, with Eric - told 'Access': "It's good to keep the romance there, even with three kids on top of our head. It's hard, but he'll leave me little notes, because he'll wake up earlier than me. He'll leave me little letters.

"There's a lot of things that make me like, 'I can't wait to get my hands on him later.' I think you have to have those little things as a couple that are just between you two."

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Jessica revealed that her kids love watching 'Newlyweds'.

The pop singer starred in the hit reality show alongside her ex-husband Nick Lachey, and Jessica revealed that her kids love watching clips from the TV series.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she shared: "My kids love looking up the YouTube clips of 'Newlyweds' or of anything that I've done. [They'll search,] 'Jessica Simpson embarrassing moments.' I'm like, 'Really guys?' They love to do that."

'Newlyweds' ran from 2003 until 2005, and centred on Jessica's relationship with Nick.

Despite their break-up, Jessica feels proud that so many people have connected with her story.

She said: "I feel like it's amazing when people can do a reality show and there's people out there that aren't just idolising them or wanting to be them, but connecting with them. They're like, 'I'm relating to that.' I think that was the most beautiful part of [the show]."