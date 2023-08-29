Olivia Culpo thinks social media can be "toxic".

The 31-year-old model endured a very public split from Nick Jonas back in 2015, and Olivia was determined to rally around her sister Sophia, 26, when she went through something similar with NFL star Braxton Berrios.

The brunette beauty told E! News: "I just told her that this will all pass and someday you'll look back on this and be so proud of the strength that you had to get through the hardest moments. And it's funny because now she is in that place and we can look back and think, 'Thank god that happened.'"

Despite this, Olivia acknowledged that it's tough to take a long-term view of a situation when you're in the midst of a break-up.

She said: "In the moment it's so hard to have that idea, but I really do think everything works out the way it's supposed to and you learn lessons you're supposed to through the hard moments."

Olivia was determined to support her sister and she knew that social media criticism was likely to be fierce.

She shared: "I was definitely there for her every step of the way, as you have to be because it's so hard, especially in the public eye and with so many opinions and social media is so toxic."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Olivia announced her engagement to NFL star Christian McCaffrey.

The model took to her Instagram account to reveal that Christian popped the question after four years of dating.

Olivia wrote on her Instagram Story: "We tried to keep this quiet for as long as possible but apparently word travels fast. I'm marrying my best friend. I love you so much fiance. (sic)"