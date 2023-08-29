Vanessa Lachey is determined to be the "best woman" possible for her husband.

The 42-year-old actress has been married to Nick Lachey since 2011, and Vanessa has revealed that therapy has been really helpful for their relationship.

During an appearance on Netflix's 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On', Vanessa shared: "Nick and I have been together for 16 years and we know each other. Married for 11. But it’s so funny that for some reason we don’t learn more about each other until we’re in, like, a therapy session.

"We do not need to get into this, but it messes with your relationship. And the reason why I’m choking up is because I’ve had to get through so much s*** to be the best woman for [Nick] … To find that person, that I can trust and that can carry me through, is what made us unstoppable."

In July, Nick took to social media to thank his wife for 12 "incredible" years together.

The 49-year-old star - who was married to pop singer Jessica Simpson between 2002 and 2006 - praised Vanessa for working through the "tough times".

Alongside a series of throwback photos from their wedding day, he wrote on Instagram: "Vanessa, not a day goes by that I’m not grateful for your love, your patience, your understanding, your fight and determination, your support, and your willingness to always work through the tough times. While we don’t always have it all figured out, nor claim to, we know that together we can find our way.

"I love you baby!! Thanks for twelve incredible, exciting, unpredictably wonderful years together. Here’s to many, many more…… (sic)"