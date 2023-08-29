Jessica Simpson "had a lot of fun" shooting 'Newlyweds'.

The blonde beauty starred alongside her then-husband Nick Lachey in the reality TV series between 2003 and 2005, and even though their marriage didn't last, Jessica still enjoyed shooting the show.

Discussing the possibility of making another TV series, Jessica - who has Birdie, four, Ace, ten, and Maxwell, 11, with Eric Johnson - told E! News: "As far as I would go with that would probably be a docu-series, which 'Newlyweds' was supposed to be.

"But, we actually had a lot of fun doing it.

"A docu-series or a documentary, I think [my family] wouldn't mind being on camera. My son maybe not so much. Both daughters, definitely entertainers, but my son is an entertainer on the [football] field I will say."

Jessica, 43, was married to Nick between 2002 and 2006, and the pop star previously insisted that she'll always be respectful of her ex-husband.

She wrote in her memoir 'Open Book': "I was really young and my success hadn't really begun.

"He knew me as this young, innocent 18 year old that had never been introduced to the world in so many ways. I went straight from my father to him.

"Nick's very smart. He was eight years older than me, but he was also young.

"We meant a lot to each other and we always will. I want to be very respectful because I married him for a reason and we were together for seven years for a reason.

"He has a family now and I would never say anything to disrespect that."

Despite this, Jessica was surprised by how quickly he started dating his now-wife Vanessa Lachey.

She said: "Seems that you forgot the love you spoke to me. I'm saddened beyond belief. Alone in the dark, with no one to call my own."