Jimmy Kimmel is launching a new podcast to support out-of-work writers amid the ongoing strike.

The 55-year-old comedian has joined forces with fellow TV stars Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver to launch the 'Strike Force Five' podcast on Spotify.

A description of the podcast reads: "Have you ever wondered what it would be like to watch a football team with five quarterbacks on the field at once? Introducing Strike Force Five!, hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver. All proceeds go to support their out of work staffs."

Kimmel has also taken to social media to promote the show.

He said on Instagram: "MAJOR LIFE UPDATE - for the remainder of the strike @StephenAtHome, @JimmyFallon, @SethMeyers, John Oliver and I are joining forces for a new podcast called @StrikeForceFive. Hear the first episode tomorrow 8/30. ALL proceeds (thanks to @Casamigos and @MintMobile) go to support our out of work staffs. LINK IN BIO (sic)"

In July, meanwhile, Zoe Saldana revealed that she fears for actors who need to work "for their families, and have to pay their mortgages" amid the strike in Hollywood.

Zoe told the 'Backstage' podcast: "At the end of the day, I don't believe that organisations would be striking if they felt that there was a fairness in the game of the business that they're in.

"I hope that everybody comes together and reaches resolutions that seem fair for all parties involved because at the end of the day, 80 percent of the members of our union live day-to-day, live pay-cheque to pay-cheque, and they can't really afford to sustain a strike ... so that's where my heart is."

The strike action centres on disputes over pay and fears over the potential impact of AI technology.