Sarah Jessica Parker has adopted Carrie Bradshaw's cat from 'And Just Like That...'.

The 58-year-old actress - who plays Carrie in the 'Sex and the City' spin-off series - has taken to social media to reveal that she's adopted Shoe.

Alongside video clips and photos of Shoe, the actress - who is married to actor Matthew Broderick - wrote on Instagram: "His off-camera name is Lotus. He and his siblings were all given botanical names when they were rescued as newborns by the @cthumanesociety. Adopted officially by the Parker/Broderick family in April 2023. He joins Rémy and Smila whom we adopted in May 2022. If he looks familiar, that's because he is. X, SJ (sic)"

Shoe came to the show's set from the Connecticut Humane Society, and the shelter has already revealed some additional details about the adoption.

A post read: "Some pets get really exciting foster homes while they're here at the Connecticut Humane Society. Little Lotus got to be on the set of And Just Like That with @SarahJessicaParker in Manhattan! Did you see his adorable debut? And #spoileralert, Lotus liked the spotlight so much, he's decided to stay on the show! (sic)"

'And Just Like That...' was recently renewed for another season.

The hit TV show - which also stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon - is set to return for a third season.

Executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement: "We are thrilled to spend more time in the 'Sex and the City' universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. 'And Just Like That...' here comes season three."