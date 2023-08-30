Carmen Electra finds it hilarious that her OnlyFans subscribers are obsessed with her feet.

The former 'Baywatch' star became a global sex symbol thanks to her stint as Lani McKenzie in 'Baywatch' in the 1990s and joined the adult site last year.

She charges $25 for special requests, though it's free to subscribe to her page, and she's revealed the weirdest fetish she's fulfilled.

She is quoted by The Sun as saying: “I get lots of requests for my feet, it cracks me up.”

The 51-year-old former Playboy cover star loves being in control over her racy snaps with OnlyFans.

She told People: "I just felt like: 'Yeah, I need to do this.' I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me: 'Don't do this, don't do that. Cover up this.'

"People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos, you might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside."

She mainly posts swimwear and lingerie photos as well as beauty tutorials, and holiday content.

Carmen also admitted if she has a desire to "show a little bit more" on the site then she won't have to put any strategically placed emojis over her body.

The model joining OnlyFans came after searches for her on the X-rated site PornHub increased following her appearance on the basketball docu-series 'The Last Dance' in 2020, in which she discussed her marriage to ex-Chicago Bulls player Dennis Rodman.

The adult entertainment site announced at the time: "After the episode was released on April 26th, searches for Carmen Electra surged to more than 1.7 million, compared to her daily average of just 1,500 searches.

"That compares to previous celebrity search increases including Maitland Ward, Kylie Jenner and Belle Delphine when they were featured in pop culture media."