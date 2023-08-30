Beyonce has been made an honorary mayor of Santa Clara as she brings her 'Renaissance' tour to the city.

The 'Cuff It' singer plays the Levi’s Stadium on Wednesday (30.08.23) - for what marks her fifth headline concert at the venue - and has been handed the silver key to the Californian city.

The 41-year-old Grammy winner's publicist Dr Yvette Noel-Schure accepted the key on her behalf.

She said: “Immense gratitude on behalf of Ms Carter.

“To all who made the decision to honour her here in Santa Clara and in the state of California.

“I have worked with Beyonce now for close to 27 years, and it gives me great joy to see her still being recognised for her contribution to the arts and to society at large.”

She added: “She has spent a great amount of time honing her craft, not just to create memorable anthems around the world, but also mantras to boost confidence to get the strength to get up in the morning.

“To enter a room proud of who you are, whose you are, where you come from and who you love.”

Santa Clara mayor Lisa M Gillmor added: “The city of Santa Clara is excited to welcome fans and visitors to our beautiful city.

“As one of the most decorated artists in history, we are thrilled to have Beyonce back here in Santa Clara as she contributes to the economic vitality of our city.

“Beyonce demonstrates an incredible dedication to economic equity and championing marginalized communities through her service to communities globally.

“In recognition of her artistry and humanitarianism, we are proud to present Beyonce a key to our city along with the title of honorary mayor.”

Beyonce was handed down the key from Taylor Swift.

The 33-year-old pop star brought her 'Eras' Tour to the city in July, and not only did she get the honorary title of mayor, but the city got a new name while she was in town, Swiftie Clara, in a nod to the name given to her global fanbase.