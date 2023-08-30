Kim Cattrall has credited her late mum with teaching her to stand up for herself and to never "allow others to control my narrative".

The former 'Sex and The City 'star has opened up about her relationship with her mother Shane - who died in December 2022 at the age of 93 - and revealed her mum was her "idol" who helped her daughter grow up to be a strong, independent woman.

In an interview with Vogue Greece, the 67-year-old actress explained: "For me, a woman in her 60s, I think that the biggest challenge is to keep being relevant, to keep working, to have something to say. My idol was always my mother.

"Even though she could never connect to a job that made her happy, and she was depressed and alone for long periods of time, she never lost her spirit.

"That’s something she passed on to me. I am thankful to her for teaching me to defend myself and not allow others to control my narrative. That is a very important lesson for young women."

It comes after Kim made her long-awaited return to the world of 'Sex and The City' by making a cameo appearance in spin-off series 'And Just Like That ...'

Her character Samantha Jones had been absent from the reboot following a fall-out with fellow SATC castmember Sarah Jessica Parker.

While the pair played best friends on-screen, Kim refused to return to the show after a spectacular falling out with Sarah Jessica, 58.

Back in 2018, after Parker offered her public condolences to Cattrall following the suicide of her brother, Kim took to Instagram to blast her. She wrote: "My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone? Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already). You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona." The next year, Sarah Jessica told PEOPLE : "We had this experience and it was amazing, and nothing will ever be like it. There was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won’t, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege."