Anne Hathaway is inspired by Gen Z after learning to take more risks with her style.

The 40-year-old star has started to embrace more variety in her fashion, and a big part of that has been taking influence from Gen Z, the generation born between the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, she said: "I know this sounds like I'm super-pandering, but I'm really switched on by Gen Z.

"It's a fun generation when it comes to fashion.

"They really hit it just right where they have a great time with it, but they define themselves by themselves.”

The 'Devil Wears Prada' actress is also embracing the idea of "having a lot of fun" with style, and she admitted she finally feels "ability to enjoy it" now.

She added: "I feel like designers are having a lot of fun. I feel like people are enjoying it.

"Maybe it was always the case, and maybe I was the only person in the corner watching everybody else have fun.

"But just the ability to enjoy it feels like it's more available to me now than it ever was before."

It took a long time for Anne to realise she didn't have to stick to "one" style, whereas now "something clicked" and she is willing to be more of a chameleon.

She explained: "I thought that I could only have one. I felt really lost because I didn't know what that was until I realised I have so many styles.

"Once I realised that, then I felt like something clicked. But that's just me. It's different. Some people are like, 'Nope, black turtleneck every day.' "

When it comes to putting her newfound confidence into practice, her stylist Erin Walsh has helped the 'Princess Diaries' star get out of her comfort zone.

She said: "Her style has really rubbed off on me, and the way she wears things, whatever it is, she always wears it in the most effortless way possible."