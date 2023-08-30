Apple has sent out invitations for its next big product launch.

The tech giant is hosting an event on September 12 and it's expected to serve as the unveiling of the iPhone 15 lineup and new Apple Watches.

The invite for the 'Wonderlust' event reveals it will take place live from the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park.

The invite includes the Apple logo in blue, grey and black, which could be a hint at the colour options rumoured for the iPhone 15 Pro lineup.

It's expected the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will look like the iPhone 14 with some key differences.

According to reports, the notch at the top of the screen will be replaced by the Dynamic Island which was first included in the iPhone 14 Pro devices.

Meanwhile, the Lightning port could be replaced by the USB-C port, which could provide a charging boost.

When it comes to the higher end iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, the handsets could be released with titanium frames, camera improvements, USB-C ports and thinner bezels.

When it comes to Apple Watches, the company is expected to introduce Series 9 smartwatches complete with 41 and 45-millimetre screens, as well as an updated version of the Apple Watch Ultra.