Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has thanked injured soldiers for their service.

The 42-year-old is seen opening the Invictus Games in the Netherlands in a new Netflix documentary titled ‘Heart of Invictus’, which explores the lives of injured servicemen ahead of taking part in the games, which were founded by her ex-soldier husband Prince Harry, 38.

In the fourth episode of the series she says: “Thank you so much for your service and thank you to all the family and friends who are here supporting you along the way.

“Because this is service, this is dedication and this is the Invictus family.”

The show aired from 8am on Wednesday (30.08.23) – after Harry surprised veterans at the premiere.

In one episode Harry also speaks of the importance of family and how he felt he didn’t get support from his own after the death of his mum Princess Diana.

The royals also revealed on the show chats Harry has had with his son Archie, four, about what he wants to be when he grows up.

Harry, who also has daughter Lilibet, two, with Meghan, said: “"When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot.

“But what I remind him is no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most.

“And nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today – you.”

The Invictus Games was launched by Harry in 2014 and the next contest is set to be held next month in Dusseldorf, Germany.

He and Meghan inked their Netflix deal in 2020, but the release of their latest offering on the streamer comes after the Sussexes have already seen several business ventures pulled.

Meghan’s Archetypes podcast was dropped by Spotify, sparking rumours sparked that she didn’t interview her own guests after one thanked a producer for being an “excellent interviewer” instead of Meghan herself.