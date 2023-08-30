Netflix aims to "have a game for everyone".

The streaming giant insists it's a "natural expansion" of its offerings and it plans to introduce a wide variety of games to suit all.

Leanne Loom, vice president of external games at Netflix, told BBC News: "Games are one of the biggest forms of entertainment out there today, so it really is just a natural extension for Netflix to include them as part of the subscription.

"The lines between the different ways we enjoy our entertainment are blurring. When you're in that moment, looking to sit and watch a movie or be more active and play a game, we want to make sure we have something for you.

"Our goal is to have a game on the service for everyone. Not focus on making one big experience, but rather a selection of titles that members can choose to play."

Currently, Netflix only offers mobile games.

However, their goal is "Connecting shows, movies and games together from our universes is what we're trying to accomplish."

It was recently reported that the company is working on a feature that will make phones into a game controller.

The home of hit series such as 'Bridgerton' and 'Stranger Things' launched a gaming service across smartphones in November 2021, and its looking into a feature that will make its games - which include the likes of 'Hello Kitty' and 'Into the Dead' - accessible on TV.

iOS developer Steve Moser tweeted: "Netflix wants to make games playable on every device by turning your iPhone into a controller for Netflix running on a TV. Code hidden in their iOS app: "A game on your TV needs a controller to play. Do you want to use this phone as a game controller?" $NFLX cloud gaming soon?"

Towards the end of last year, Netflix bosses insisted that they were not asking subscribers to replace their consoles with the new gaming service but hoped that it would become a "natural" way to play games via the streaming app.

Speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt, Netflix's vice president of gaming Mike Verdu said: "We're not asking you to subscribe as a console replacement. It's a completely different business model. The hope is over time that it just becomes this very natural way to play games where wherever you are."