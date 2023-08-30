Michael Bay turned down an offer from Sony to buy his debut video game.

Speaking during the 'When Celebrities Enter the Gaming Industry' panel at Ryadh's Next World Forum on Tuesday (30.08.23), the 'Ambulance' helmer spilled that he is "currently making a game that has been in three years of development."

He also claimed: "Sony tried to buy the game but we turned them down."

In 2020, Bay agreed a multiyear deal with Sony Pictures for all of his film and television projects.

The deal saw the filmmaker return to the studio where he made his directorial debut with 'Bad Boys' in 1995 - and its sequel 'Bad Boys II' - while he also helmed blockbusters in the 'Transformers' franchise.

According to Deadline, the deal was being worked on in the January prior to the coronavirus-enforced shutdown of the industry.