Nintendo Live is heading to Tokyo in 2024.

On January 20 and 21, the big gaming event will takeover the city's Big Sight exhibition centre.

Attendees can expect tournaments of 'Splatoon 3' and 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe', plus demos, live performances from 'The Legend of Zelda' and 'Splatoon' and much more.

Until then, Nintendo Live is making its North American debut this weekend.

Meanwhile, Nintendo recently confirmed a 'Super Mario RPG' remake is coming later this year.

The video game giant unveiled plans to re-release the classic SNES game on the Switch - complete with brand new graphics - on November 17, 2023.

In a press release, Nintendo said: "Originally released on Super NES, Super Mario RPG has been overhauled with new graphics! Join Mario, Bowser, Princess Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno, in an RPG filled with twists, turns and treasure.

"Mario must team up with his allies to face down a menacing force known as the Smithy Gang in order to recover seven stars and repair the Star Road.

"Whether you played the original game or have yet to take the journey, you can dive into this Nintendo Switch version of the very first RPG in the Super Mario series!"

The company also announced 'Super Mario Bros. Wonder', which has been described as the "next evolution of 2D side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. games".

Nintendo added: "When you touch a Wonder Flower in the game, the wonders of the world unlock – pipes could come alive, hordes of enemies may appear, characters might change their looks for example – transforming the gameplay in unpredictable ways. Excitement and different surprises await in each course."

The game - dropping on October 20 - also introduces Mario's "newest power-up", which will see him transform into Elephant Mario.

Also announced during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct presentation was a "visually enhanced" version of 'Luigi's Mansion 2', which is currently in development for the Switch after its original release on the 3DS.