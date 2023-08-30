Chrissy Teigen feels she can never "give enough" to her children.

The 37-year-old model - who has Luna, seven, Miles, five, and Esti, seven months, with husband John Legend, as well as Wren, two months, who was born via a surrogate - admitted that she faces a constant struggle to find the ideal balance as a parent.

Chrissy - who has been married to John since 2013 - told PEOPLE: "They're always going to ask for more, so it's important to give them the things they need but also support yourself so you don't go crazy.

"I didn't grow up around babies or children, so seeing my children experience a world with littles coming in, I see how that could be hard for them. So we try to do the best we can to make sure they feel fulfilled and happy and paid attention to and listened to.

"It can be a lot, it's a lot to give go yourself to little beings, but we sign up for it. We ask for it and we want to do it, and it's all okay."

Chrissy and John welcomed Esti more than two years after she suffered a pregnancy loss with their son Jack.

In 2022, John confessed that the pain of losing his son will never "completely go away".

The award-winning music star told the BBC: "That pain is never going to completely go away. You're never exactly the same after you lose someone."

John and Chrissy leaned on their two youngest children as they tried to navigate their way through the heartbreak.

He shared: "We just were able to hold each other through what was a very tough time."