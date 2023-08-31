Garth Brooks thinks his marriage is a "blessing and a curse."

The 61-year-old country star tied the knot with 'She's in Love With the Boy' singer Trisha Yearwood, 58, in 2005 and explained that he feels "so free and independent" when he is in her presence but feels "dependent" when she is not around.

He told UsWeekly: "I was telling somebody the other day, I feel so helpless because there’s nothing I can’t do without her. There’s nothing I can’t do with her and there’s nothing I can do without her. It’s a blessing and a curse that you feel so free and independent when she’s there and you’re so dependent when she’s not there. I don’t think she feels this way at all, but I know I do."

The 'Shameless' hitmaker - who has Taylor, 31, August, 29, and 27-year-old Allie with ex-wife Sandy Mahl - went on to add that just spending time together is the key to a successful marriage more than two decades on as he explained that they do not even have to be doing "anything" together in particular.

He said: "It’s just being together. That’s it. Just being in the same room with a woman breathing the same air. We don’t have to be doing anything together, but just knowing she’s there [is nice]. [There’s] no nicknames that I could repeat, though!"

Garth recently revealed that even though Trisha had made the "sweet" offer to take on his surname, he refused.

He told Tease of Country: "She was sweet enough for our anniversary last year to have the documents where her official last name was Brooks. I declined it. Jack Yearwood had two daughters: That Yearwood name is Trisha. I’d be fine changing my name to Yearwood. Tradition doesn’t count here. What counts is when you have two celebrities, don’t have one swallow the other."