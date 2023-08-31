Elizabeth Olsen would "stay at home" when her famous sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley travelled the world.

The 34-year-old actress is now known to audiences for her roles in hits like 'WandaVision' and 'Love and Death' but when she was growing up, her elder sisters, now 37, were riding high on the success of movies like 'Passport to Paris' and 'Our Lips Are Sealed' as well as a string of lucrative brand deals but admitted she wasn't interested at that time because she only saw it as work.

She told The Times: "Anything that would take me out of school as a child, I didn’t want to do. Even when my sisters would go travel the world every summer, filming these movies, I stayed at home and I did my musical summer camps. My sisters were on set all the time. What I saw them do was go to work. And what my friends and I did was play. I liked creating things with my friends."

Elizabeth went on to add that she would "rebel" against her Hollywood star sisters – who retired from film acting in 2007 after they completed work on 'New York Minute' in favour of becoming fashion designers – by deciding that she did not want to be an actor and instead expressed a wish to follow a more corporate career path.

She added: "My version of rebelling was saying, ‘Well, I don’t want to be an actor, I want to be an accountant or I want to be an investment banker’. And so for years I said, ‘I want to be an investment banker when I grow up,’ because I was really good at math. Doing something that boring was a form of rebellion."