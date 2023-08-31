Jenna Jameson needed to marry someone who could "handle" her.

The 49-year-old former porn star tied the knot with Jessi Lawless, 40, earlier this year and described her wife as a "really special girl" and "loves" married life with someone who has her "own fire".

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I love married life. She's a really special girl to be able to be my wife. I'm a very strong-willed person... I'm pretty wild, so I needed somebody that had her own fire and could handle me. I'm not easy. [But] she is a strong woman and she has her own life. So we're just a good partnership, you know? We riff off each other and we just love each other so much."

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star – who was initially married to Brad Armstrong from 1996 until 2001 and then to Jay Grdina from 2003 until 2007 – said 'I do' with Jessi just months after they started dating as a rep confirmed in June that the pair were "madly in love" and Jenna was the "happiest" she had ever been in a relationship.

The rep said: "Yes, Jenna and Jessi got married last month – Jenna is madly in love and the happiest she has ever been in a relationship. Jessi definitely brings out the best in her!"

Jenna previously explained that cooking is one of her favourite things she can do to "satisfy" her wife.

She said: "I'm pretty well-known for being a chef. I cook. So it's my love language, I guess. It's very satisfying to me to watch!"

Despite working in the adult film business, Jenna has claimed that she's really an "introvert".

She said: "I'm a homebody. I just like being with Jessi – I guess it's I'm an introvert. I think that so many years of being in the public eye has made me into this person that just enjoys the simple things."