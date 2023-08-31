Amy Winehouse's dad says she was feeling "hopeful" before her death.

The 'Back to Black' singer died aged 27 in July 2011 as a result of alcohol poisoning and now her dad Mitch, 72, has explained he had spoken about the future with her before she passed away.

He told FoxNews Digital: "We spoke [about her future]. She was hopeful. I don’t think she was right at the point where she was going to be writing another album, but she was always working on new material. And there are several unreleased songs that we have that she would’ve written during that period."

Mitch – who is the founder of the Amy Winehouse Foundation – explained he and his ex-wife Janis want people to understand that there was "so much more" to their daughter other than her battle with drugs and her tragic passing, noting that she was in fact just a "normal kid" from North London with a knack for songwriting.

He said: "We want people to understand that there was so much more to Amy. She was clear of drugs for three years at the time of her passing. Very little mention is made of that. She was a wonderful human being. And I’m not just saying that because I’m her dad. We were so proud of her…

"The reality of it all is that she was a normal Jewish kid from North London who loved being with her friends, loved being with her family. And every now and again, a light bulb would come on in her head and she’d go, ‘I’ve got to write this song.’ And she would write that song in 10 minutes."