Britney Spears' estranged husband Sam Asghari joined striking actors on a picket line in Los Angeles on Thursday (31.08.23).

The model-turned-actor - who has appeared in TV shows 'Black Monday' and 'Hacks' - joined fellow performers at the picket line close to Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California and insisted he was there to raise awareness of the actors strike, which began on July 13 .

Asked about his recent split from wife Spears, Asghari told TMZ.com: "We're not here to talk about my personal life. We're here to raise awareness on my brothers and sisters working hard and striking for my future. And I hope everything gets resolved very fast and we can all go back to what we love doing the most, which is making art and inspiring people."

When asked if he's currently jobless, Sam - who was carrying a SAG-AFTRA placard - quipped: "That's the point of the strike. I have the same number of jobs as Leonardo DiCaprio right now."

The 29-year-old model/actor tied the knot with pop superstar Britney, 41, in June 2022 but filed for divorce after just over a year of marriage. He's now said to have unfollowed her on social media as they begin their lives apart with UsWeekly reporting he is no longer one of the singer's 42 million followers.

Britney recently addressed news of the split in a candid post on Instagram, writing: "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business. But, I couldn’t take the pain any more, honestly." Britney also thanked her fans for their support. She added: "In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you. "I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that. I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but for some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses."