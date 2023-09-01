Ricky Martin has reached a settlement agreement with Jwan Yosef, two months after he filed for divorce.

The 51-year-old singer and the 38-year-old painter have entered into an uncontested written agreement about their divorce, according to legal documents seen by PEOPLE.

The duo - who tied the knot back in 2017 - now need a judge to sign off on their agreement so their divorce can be finalised.

Ricky and Jwan announced they were divorcing in a joint statement in July.

The pair - who have daughter Lucia, who was born in 2018, and son Renn, who was born in 2019, together - revealed at the time that they wish to maintain a "healthy family dynamic".

They said in a statement given to PEOPLE: "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honouring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centred on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."

The former couple first connected via Instagram back in 2015 and they began dating six months later.

However, the 'Livin' la Vida Loca' hitmaker recently confessed that their relationship had been on the rocks for some time.

Speaking to 'Telemundo Puerto Rico', Ricky - who also has twin sons Matteo and Valentino, who were born in 2008 - shared: "This didn’t just happen. We’ve been planning this situation for a long time now - pre-pandemic.

"We went through the highs and lows. We cried together and we laughed together."

Ricky also insisted that their split was best for everyone involved.

He said: "We knew this had to happen for our own good and for the wellbeing of our children. We’re better than ever, and we’re single."