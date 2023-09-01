Samsung has promised "great advances" in 6G.

Bosses at the tech giant - which develops everything from mobile phones to televisions and household cleaning appliances - has vowed that by working with the sixth-generation mobile system standard currently under development for wireless communications technologies, they will be able to benefit things such as working from home and healthcare.

Speaking at the IFA Berlin Trade Fair, Benjamin Braun, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsung Europe, "We are proud to be first and we will continue to innovate, however strange it seems to begin with. With the help of 6G, AI, and XR, augmented reality and mixed reality and artificial intelligence, we will make great advances in everything from healthcare to entertainment and remote work."

Elsewhere at the IFA, Business Development Manager at Samsung Climate Solutions U.K. Aimee Holloran discussed how Samsung’s environmental commitment is embedded into its products as one of its main goals overall.

She said: "We strive to embed sustainability in every aspect of our business and product strategies!"

Charlie Cox, Manager of Microplastic Solutions at Ocean Wise, backed this up by noting that the Less Microfiber™ Filter for Samsung washers had reduced emissions from laundry machines by 98 per cent.

He said: "In just a year, Ocean Wise and Samsung have demonstrated the opportunity that exists for industry leaders — to empower their communities to take positive action and create impact at scale!"