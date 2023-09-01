Liam Gallagher and Adidas have partnered to launch a new colourway of Gary Aspden’s Spezial.

The ex-Oasis rocker, who first launched the LG2 SPZL in 2022, has once again joined forces with the sports brand to present a new version of the hybrid silhouette.

It marks their third collaborative release and follows on from the release of the singer’s latest album, Knebworth 22, with the updated colourway billed as a celebration of both Adidas’ heritage and Liam’s musical legacy.

First debuted by Liam ahead of his performance at London’s KOKO in August 2023, the latest colourway of the LG2 SPZL pays homage to early iterations of the Adidas Country – with a different material mix – combining bottle green heel and stripes with a gum outsole and a chalk white upper.

As a successor to the revered LG SPZL trainer, the LG2 SPZL silhouette has nods to a number of different historical Adidas models, and was designed with direct input from Liam – featuring the artist’s instantly recognisable portrait on the tongue.

It is said to blending the timeless elegance of classic archival styles with Liam's character, and the latest colourway of the LG2 SPZL launches on 8 September and is available via Confirmed and all Adidas Spezial stockists.

The Adidas Spezial was designed by Gary Aspden from Darwen, who’s been collaborating with the brand since the late 1990s.

Gary is a close friend of Liam and is a brand expert thanks to his extensive knowledge of Adidas and his vintage archives from the firm.