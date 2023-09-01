A judge in Texas has ruled against enforcing age verification on pornography.

Judge David Ezra has blocked a law that would require age verification and health warnings for pornographic websites - in a state where homosexual conduct is illegal - noting that enforcing state-level bill HB 1181 would go against First Amendment rights if they had to prove their age to be able to access X-rated content online.

He said: "The restriction is constitutionally problematic because it deters adults’ access to legal sexually explicit material, far beyond the interest of protecting minors. People will be particularly concerned about accessing controversial speech when the state government can log and track that access. By verifying information through government identification, the law will allow the government to peer into the most intimate and personal aspects of people’s lives. It runs the risk that the state can monitor when an adult views sexually explicit materials and what kind of websites they visit. In effect, the law risks forcing individuals to divulge specific details of their sexuality to the state government to gain access to certain speech."

The ruling also offered that "filtering" content gives parents the options to limit what their children can access whilst also encouraging them to have open discussions about staying safe online.

The ruling said: "Content filtering allows parents to determine the level of access that their children should have, and it encourages those parents to have discussions with their children regarding safe online browsing."