Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has warned employees that working from home is "not going to work out."

The 55-year-old tech boss is in charge of the online megastore - which offered employees the chance to work remotely amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 - but has now said that it is "past the time to disagree" as the company instills its return-to-office policy.

According to Insider, he said: "It's past the time to disagree and commit. And if you can't disagree and commit, I also understand that, but it's probably not going to work out for you at Amazon because we are going back to the office at least three days a week, and it's not right for all of our teammates to be in three days a week and for people to refuse to do so."

Just weeks ago, the unnamed employee - who has worked remotely for the tech giant ever since the height of the pandemic - has alleged that the company had told her it was "fine" for her to continue working from home and relocate with her husband when he was offered a new job elsewhere in the country.

But, following Amazon's announcement earlier this year that in-office working should be practiced "the majority of the time", she has claimed that she has now been told that her family situation does not qualify her as an "exemption" in the new policy.

She told KING5: "I really do love my job, I love the role that I'm in. She was like 'Hey, I just wanna bring you up to speed about that remote working exemption. Your family isn't enough of a personal reason for a justification so we need to have a plan. When I told them that my husband got his dream job in the Midwest, they said, basically, that would be fine. How can they play my life? This is kind of bogus! Why can't I just have what I had before? I can't come back to Seattle. What is their definition of what is enough to get that exemption now?"