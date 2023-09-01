Kate Beckinsale has memorialised her late cat Clive by getting a tattoo of his eyes inked on her shoulder.

The 50-year-old 'Shooting Fish' star was left devastated following the loss of her beloved pet cat in June and she recently had his portrait etched in ink on her forearm - and now she's added a second tattoo tribute with an image of Clive's eyes added on right shoulder.

Kate shared a picture of her new body art on Instagram with a caption dedicated to her much-loved friend, writing: "How can a light that burned so brightly suddenly burn so pale. Love you always."

After having her first Clive tattoo inked on her arm, Kate thanked the artist for creating such an excellent likeness explaining the tattoo has "has really helped".

When announcing Clive's loss back in June, Kate admitted her heart was "totally broken". In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Clive has died. I don’t have it in me to make a montage or even look at pictures of him yet. Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it. If anyone is expecting to hear from me, you may not for a bit and I'm sorry. My heart is absolutely and totally broken."

Speaking back in 2019, Kate revealed she's had Clive since her daughter Lily was a child and he had survived a previous brush with cancer.

She told PEOPLE: "We got him when my daughter [Lily now 20] was little. And he usually is shaved into an odd shape, but he’s a recent cancer survivor. So, he will have all his old fur.

"Clive’s favourite things in the world are suitcases and boxes and bags, if you bring home a pair of sneakers or take out bag, he’s immediately inside it."