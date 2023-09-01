Selena Gomez would struggle to write a "sad song" at the moment.

The 31-year-old singer has revealed that her upcoming new album doesn't feature one sad sang, as Selena is in a particularly positive frame of mind at present.

The brunette beauty told SiriusXM Hits 1: "I genuinely don't feel like I have anything in me to write something negative.

"It just doesn't match with where I am anymore. And I live in sad girl music world. I love that. And I'll write that music all the time, but I, I just felt like this album shouldn't be that."

Selena - who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - also revealed that she's happily single at the moment.

She shared: "I think everybody goes through the phase of, 'Oh, it'd be nice to like have someone,' and I get that.

"But, you know, I'm just enjoying where I'm at and I, I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be."

Earlier this year, Selena admitted that she struggles to find a "consistent" balance in her life.

The singer has enjoyed significant success as an actress and as a pop star - but Selena has also been forced to accept that her lifestyle will never be perfectly balanced.

She told The Wrap: "I don’t think balance is consistent for me because of my lifestyle.

"The older I’ve gotten, the more I’ve understood that this is my job and this is what I want to do with my life, so I want to enjoy it. And I make time for the things that are important."