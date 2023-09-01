Kevin Costner’s estranged wife says her kids deserve an increase in child support because living in luxury “is in their DNA at this point”.

‘The Bodyguard’ actor, 68, recently won his battle to force his handbag designer ex-partner Christine Baumgartner, 49, to move out of their $145 million estate in California after she filed for divorce – but she is now fighting for their three kids to be kept in the lifestyle to which they became accustomed when they were living as a family.

Christine’s lawyer John Rydell made the statement about the easy life being embedded in her kids’ DNA during Thursday’s (31.08.23) court hearing, which will decide on her request to have Kevin’s child support increased.

Mr Rydell then listed all the sports the children are involved in and the houses the family owns.

Christine also claimed that her reasons were about “so much more” than material things, saying in court: “It’s an experience… we create whatever we can dream up in here.”

She initially requested $175,057 per month in child support, which was a $46,000-plus increase from the $129,000 she is currently receiving from ‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin.

But her attorney said in his opening statement they were reducing the requested amount to $161,592 per month, following a forensic accountant’s latest assessment.

The new amount is still significantly higher than Costner’s proposal of $60,000 per month, which his lawyers suggested during the hearing.

Christine has added she needs more cash in order for their children – sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, as well as 13-year-old girl Grace – to “live a lifestyle relatively comparable to the one they enjoy when they are with their father”.

She said the “standard of living” should include a “comparable house” to Costner’s $145 million home and “luxury vacations” chartered on private planes.

Her lawyers stated in a brief obtained by UsWeekly: “Because the children fly on private aircraft to go on luxury vacations when they are with their father, the Family Code dictates that Kevin should pay sufficient child support to Christine so that the children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her.”

Kevin has argued that an increase in payment is unnecessary, and alleged during Thursday’s court hearing Christine had a new boyfriend who recently gave her $20,000 in cash.