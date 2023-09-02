Gwyneth Paltrow has admitted she found breastfeeding “easy” but pregnancy “tough’.

The Oscar-winning Goop founder, 50, who has children Apple, 19, and Moses, 17, with her Coldplay frontman first husband Chris Martin, 46, and is now married to TV producer Brad Falchuk, 52, said she was “lucky” she was able to make a “ton” of milk for her babies.

In an intimate question-and-answer session with some of her 8.3 million followers on Instagram, the Goop founder said in a video when asked about her breastfeeding experience: “I did breast-feed. I made a ton of milk. I was lucky in that way.

“Pregnancy was hard for me but breast-feeding came really easily.”

But she stressed the reason she was answering the question was to highlight how rough other mums and parents would find breastfeeding.

She added: “The reason that I’m bringing this up is because I feel like there has been so much judgment and stigma in our culture around how people choose to feed their babies.

“Some women really want to breast-feed and can’t for whatever reason. Some women have double mastectomies. Some men in same sex couples cannot have easy access to breast milk.

“There’s a million different reasons why women need to use formula and we need to support parents who are making the best choice for them and their family.”

Gwyneth also used her question-and-answer session to announce Goop has stopped making her infamous vagina-scented candle – and hinted the media is to blame for her stopping production.

She launched the $75-a-pop product on her wellness site in January 2020 and it quickly sold out after it grabbed headlines.

But she has now said the company have quit making them, and complained the Press had made the creation into a “clickbait” item instead of treating it as the “feminist statement” she intended.

Gwyneth said when asked: “What was the thought process behind the infamous candle?”: “This is a great question. So, the thought process behind the infamous candle, essentially, was that it was a really strong feminist statement.

“So many women have been raised, at least in my generation, to think there’s something wrong with themselves, or that the vagina is weird or gross, or something to be ashamed of.

“And so the candle was supposed to be a very strong, punk rock kind of F-you to anyone who ever made us feel like that.

“It was not supposed to actually smell like anyone’s vagina. It smelled like roses and all kinds of things, and that was the point.

“But unfortunately, you know, the media being what it is and things being so clickbaity – people tried to make it about something else, which is kind of a shame because it was really meant to be this strong feminist statement.

“But we no longer make the candle.”