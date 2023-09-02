Sir Elton John has hailed Jimmy Buffett as a "unique and treasured entertainer".

The 76-year-old star has taken to social media to heap praise on the musician, who died on Friday (01.09.23), aged 76.

Elton wrote on Instagram: "Jimmy Buffett was a unique and treasured entertainer. His fans adored him and he never let them down.

"This is the saddest of news. A lovely man gone way too soon. Condolences to Jane and the family from David and me."

Elsewhere, Aaron Neville has also taken to social media to hail the late musician.

The 82-year-old singer - who starred alongside his siblings Art, Charles and Cyril in the Neville Brothers - wrote on X: "Sorry to hear about the great Jimmy Buffet, leaving so young. I know he will be welcomed in the heavenly band. He was friends with Artie, Charlie and my pal Dr John. May he rest in peace [prayer and heart emojis] (sic)"

Meanwhile, Apple CEO Tim Cook has taken to X to pay tribute to the music star.

He wrote online: "Jimmy Buffet was a great entertainer who helped us hear the music of life. He’ll be sorely missed, and I hope he‘s found that lost shaker of salt. [music note and palm tree emoji] (sic)"

Buffett's death was first announced via social media, with a statement revealing that he "passed away peacefully".

A message on his X account read: "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of 1 September surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.

"He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

The statement did not reveal a cause of death. However, illness had forced the star to reschedule a series of concerts in May.