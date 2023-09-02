Shanna Moakler has "no clue" what's going on with Travis Barker.

The 47-year-old musician recently announced that he was leaving Blink-182's world tour to deal with an "urgent family matter" - but his ex-wife Shanna has now revealed that she's in the dark about the situation.

Shanna, 48 - who has Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with Travis - told Us Weekly: "I have no clue. I am not part of his family.

"I only know our kids are safe and sound and I can only say I wish whoever’s involved positive thoughts and prayers."

Travis and his wife Kourtney Kardashian have been preparing for the arrival of their first child together over recent months.

And now, Shanna has sent her best wishes to the loved-up couple, after Travis returned home to California.

She told TMZ: "I’m just praying that his immediate family and Kourtney and the baby and everyone is safe and OK and I’ll be sending my prayers."

Blink-182 announced Travis' departure via a statement posted on social media.

The band wrote on Instagram: "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

Travis hasn't made any public comment about his decision to return home. However, he did post several Instagram Stories from inside a prayer room.

Travis and Kourtney, 44, announced their pregnancy in June, when the brunette beauty attended a Blink-182 concert and was seen holding up a sign that read, "Travis, I'm pregnant."

The celebrity duo - who tied the knot in 2022 - also staged a gender reveal for family and friends, when they confirmed that they're expecting a baby boy.