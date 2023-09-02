G Flip once broke their hand on a "mechanical punching bag".

The 29-year-old music star - who is married to Chrishell Stause - has revealed that they suffered a painful injury while on tour.

G Flip - whose real name is Georgia Flipo - told Us Weekly: "The night before I played a show in Houston, me and my band went out to a bar and there was one of those mechanical punching bag machines.

"We all were competing to see who could punch it the hardest and I fully broke my hand."

Despite this, G Flip was still determined to fulfil their tour commitments.

The singer said: "I knew straight away and spent the night in the ER. I played the rest of the shows on that run one handed [and] literally got on stage eight hours later!"

Meanwhile, G Flip recently thanked their friends for helping to make their transition to the US so easy.

The singer moved from Australia to Los Angeles to pursue their music ambitions, and during an album release party in August, G Flip hailed Chrishell as the "best human in the world".

G Flip told PEOPLE: "It's just pretty nice like having an album release party and so many people being here when you've moved here and you didn't know anyone. So that's pretty f****** nice.

"Thank you for all the support. A lot of you haven't known me for that long, but it really feels like I have family over here, so, and I feel really comfortable being here in Los Angeles.

"That's not the case with everyone that moves to Los Angeles in the creative industry. You know, it can either swallow you up or you can really find a good family and good friends and good people around. And I have a lot of good people around and a lot of good people are in this room."