Olivia Rodrigo has battled "feelings of rage and dissatisfaction" during her time in the spotlight.

The 20-year-old pop star has admitted that she's sometimes found it tough to deal with the pressures of fame.

The 'Deja Vu' hitmaker - who first found fame as a child - told the Guardian newspaper: "I’ve experienced a lot of emotional turmoil over having all these feelings of rage and dissatisfaction that I felt like I couldn’t express, especially in my job.

"I’ve always felt like: you can never admit it, be so grateful all the time, so many people want this position. And that causes a lot of repressed feelings. I’ve always struggled with wanting to be this perfect American girl and the reality of not feeling like that all the time."

Olivia enjoyed a meteoric rise following the release of 'Sour, her debut album, in 2021.

The singer spent years "preparing" for her success - even though it all felt "very instantaneous".

She said: "It’s not like I was like: ‘In order to have a sustainable career, I’m gonna roll it out slowly and this and that.’ I kind of had overnight success. I’d been working on songs for years and preparing for that moment for a long time.

"But in many respects it was very instantaneous, and so taking things slower was my way of coping."

Last year, Olivia revealed that she's "grown so much" since releasing her debut album.

The singer feels like she's become a much more confident person because of everything she's experienced.

Olivia told PEOPLE: "The process of making 'Sour', and putting it out in the world really challenged me, and I've grown so much, and I've learned so much more about myself.

"I definitely feel like I am a more confident person today because of it."