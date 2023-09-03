SEGA doesn't think pixel art will be viable in the future.

The 'Sonic Superstars' team has weighed in on the decision to go for 3D visuals rather than the pixel art last seen in 'Sonic Mania', despite being a 2D platformer and using classic character designs harking back to the Mega Drive era.

However, speaking at Gamescon, Sonic Team chief Takashi Iizuka told GamesRadar: "We look at the pixel art – it’s great – but when we think about 10 to 20 years in the future, we don’t think it’s going to be a viable art style or presentation for our players.

"And in order to advance and really step things up, we did want to make sure that we’re presenting something that 10 to 20 years down the road we’re still evolving and creating new content for."

Instead, the company is building on the newer 3D format introduce with 'Sonic Frontiers', while still satisfying the audience for 2D games along with continued evolution.