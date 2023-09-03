'Tekken 8' is set to be among the titles showcased at the Tokyo Games Show 2023.

Returning to Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan from September 21 to 24, studio Bandai Namco has confirmed the event will see interviews with the 'Tekken' development team and more.

There will also be a few surprises along the way.

A release date of January 26, 2024, for 'Tekken 8' recently leaked on the Microsoft Store page.

The developers of the fighting game previously insisted that the base roster for the game would be larger than the 'Tekken 7' roster.

Other names on a leaked roster included Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Hwoarang, Ling Xiayu, Jin Kazama, Bryan Fury, Kazuya Mishima, Jack-8, Asuka Kazama, Lili, Lars Alexandersson, Claudio Serafino and more.

The line-up for the Tokyo Games Show 2023:

'Blue Protocol' (PC)

'The Idolmaster Shiny Colors: Song for Prism' (iOS, Android)

'My Hero Ultra Rumble' (PS4, Xbox1, Switch, PC)

'Sand Land' (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC)

'SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL' (iOS, Android)

'Sword Art Online: Last Recollection' (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox1, PC)

'Synduality: Echo Of Ada' (PS5, Xbox Series, PC)

'Tales of Arise' (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox1, PC)

'Tekken 8' (PS5, Xbox Series, PC)