Michael Jai White finds it easier to both direct and star in a movie.

The 55-year-old actor is at the helm of 'Outlaw Johnny Black' and also stars in the title role of the latest instalment in the franchise but admitted that taking on two responsibilities in one movie comes more "naturally" to him than when he is just acting.

He told ScreenRant: "It's quite natural to me, to be honest with you. Sometimes it's harder... I might do an action movie and say I'm the hired actor, and it's hard for me to turn off my directing and producing brain. So I'll be in my trailer in a movie that I'm just an actor in, and I'll be sitting there going, did they think about the lighting on this side?

The 'Take Back' star went on to add that he is unable to turn his mind off when he is sitting in his trailer so finds the whole process of bringing a character to the screen but leading the whole project simultaneously makes the whole process more "organic" in nature to him.

He said: "Because if the sun's going to go down, they better get this shot out of the way first, and I'll run out of my trailer. 'Hey guys, have you thought of...' 'Oh, thanks Mike.' And I'll sit back and I'll be like, oh, wait a second. This has changed, so we need... I can't turn that stuff off.

"So when I'm directing, it's just organic for me because I'm used to multitasking and I enjoy the problem-solving thing. Juggling, that's normal for me. It's not even stressful. I absolutely enjoy it, so it feels good being able to do this."