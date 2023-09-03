Britney Spears has flaunted a snake tattoo she’s had in the midst of her bitter divorce.

The ‘Piece of Me’ singer, 41, admitted she was left a “little shocked” by her personal trainer-turned actor husband of only 14 months Sam Asghari, 29, filing for divorce in August, and has now had a new inking showing a serpent on the small of her back.

She posted a video of her wincing while sat on a chair as she got the inking and simply captioned the post with a snake emoji, and said during the video while dancing once it was done: “My new snake tattoo, guys. I’m so excited, yeah.”

The reptile design sits above a fairy tattoo she already had on her lower spine and fans have flooded the web with speculation she has used it to brand Sam a snake.

Britney’s other inkings include double crosses below her hips, a lip print on her waist and a vine on her foot.

Sam cited “irreconcilable differences” in his divorce petition filed on 16 August, and the split has sparked a flood of stories about their relationship.

Sources said as soon as news broke of the break-up Sam and Britney had “nuclear” bust-up about how she allegedly cheated on him, with Sam apparently saying he had been attacked by Britney while he was sleeping.

He recently unfollowed the singer on Instagram, and she appeared to respond by uploading a clip of herself having fun with pals, including her long-time manager Cade Hudson.

It was also recently claimed Britney believed that Sam was secretly working with her estranged dad Jamie by feeding him information that would help keep her locked into her 13-year conservatorship, which only formally ended in April 2022.

The estranged couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Britney’s Thousand Oaks home in California in June 2022.