Joe Gatto and his estranged wife Bessy Haggar have reunited.

The ‘Impractical Jokers’ star, 47, stunned his followers on social media by posting a snap on him with his 41-year-old partner on Saturday (02.09.23) after they announced in January 2022 they were splitting following their September 2013 wedding.

He said alongside a snap of them smiling on a beach at sunset: “10 years ago when we started out, I could have never imagined the absolute crazy ride with highs and lows our marriage has endured.

“But there was always love. And me knowing that there is no one else I’d want to be my person.

“I love your compassion, your resilience and your giggle. Thanks for this decade.

“And I’m happy and hopeful that we will be able to get a few more in because we have proven with compassion, forgiveness and an open heart we can do this. Together.

“Looking forward to more of it all, including laughing together, memory making with our incredible family and of course… dogs. Love you so much Mrs. Gatto.”

Five days before the post, Bessy shared a throwback photo with Joe and wrote a similar tribute.

She said: “Only a few days away from our 10 year wedding anniversary, I think of all the changes we have gone through, good and bad.

“At the end, I would not change a single thing. Everything that happens and everything that we go through brings us one step closer to where we are meant to be. And I truly believe this is exactly where I am meant to be in my life.”

Bessy added she has “never been happier, more content, and more hopeful for the future than now,” and said that she loves Joe more than she did on their wedding day.

She went on: “The laughter, the tears, the ups and downs, the sacrifices and forgiveness that we have gone through, all of those things have brought us to where we are today. I can’t wait to go on more adventures.”

Joe, who has children Milana, eight, and son Remington, six, with Bessy, announced his departure from the ‘Impractical Jokers’ show in January 2022, the same month he confirmed their split.

He said in a statement at the time about their split: “Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished.

“However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away.”