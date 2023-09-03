Johnny Depp is reportedly not dating Jenna Ortega.

Talk the ‘Edward Scissorhands’ actor, 60, was seeing the 20-year-old actress started after gossip blog Deuxmoi said they had had been spotted together and were possibly working together on Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice 2’, set to be released in autumn 2024.

But a source has told Page Six “Johnny is not dating” the ‘Scream VI’ star.

Jenna tackled the rumours in a now-deleted Instagram post, branding them “ridiculous”.

She said on her Instagram Stories: “I can’t even laugh. I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.”

Jenna has previously been romantically linked to singer Jacob Sartorius, 20, and ‘Andi Mack’ actor Asher Angel, also 20.

Johnny most recently made headlines for his love life after he was linked with Joelle Rich, the UK-based attorney who represented the actor in his 2020 libel case against a British newspaper.

An insider told US Weekly in 2022 Joelle was married when she and Johnny apparently started dating, but was in the middle of divorcing her husband.

They pair are said to have then split in October 2022.

Johnny was married to ‘Aquaman’ star Amber Heard, 37, from 2015 to 2017 and last year won a defamation case against the actress, claiming the 37-year-old lied about him abusing her.

Amber was ordered to pay the actor $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages – which she has argued she doesn’t have.

The jury also awarded the actress $2 million in compensatory damages for her countersuit against Depp.