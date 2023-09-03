Britney Spears appeared to be intent on showing Sam Asghari what he’s missing by going on a topless horse ride.

The ‘Stronger’ singer, 41, who has recruited two heavyweight lawyers ahead of a looming court fight over finances with her estranged husband Sam Asghari, 29, after he filed for divorce last month, whipped off her top and showed off her naughty jaunt online.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her riding bare back: “I had to take my top off in the f****** desert!!!”

Britney then added: “I should have gone naked!!!”

Britney wore only a cowboy hat, white jean shorts and a black choker necklace in the latest of her posts showing her nude.

The singer constantly uploads videos and snaps of her naked, and has been posting risqué shots and clips since news broke Sam had filed to divorce her on 16 August, citing irreconcilable differences.

She last month shared a steamy video of herself rolling around in bed topless in only pink underwear and knee-high boots as Annie Lennox’s ‘I Put a Spell on You’ played.

Soon after she posted a clip of a male friend licking her leg – the same day she first publicly addressed Sam’s divorce filing.

She said on Instagram: “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together.

“Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but… I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!!”

Britney added she “couldn’t take the pain anymore” of their relationship and signed off by saying she was doing “pretty damn good”.

Sam had broken his silence two days earlier, saying online: “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”