Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara has been arrested at the Venice Film Festival over an alleged sexual assault in France.

The 22-year-old star, famed for his role in Amazon Prime’s smash teen film franchise ‘My Fault’, was apprehended by Italian authorities during the festival on the day before he was set to receive an award.

Variety, which broke the news, said no further details on the assault or the arrest have been provided at this time.

Gabriel was set to receive a best young actor honour given out by Filming Italy and had an active international warrant out on him.

He’s currently in protected custody with Italian State Police and the court of appeals will rule on his case before the extradition proceeding can begin.

Filming Italy cancelled the award when it got wind of the arrest – which they said was a “precautionary measure” pending the outcome of the case.

The group has no connection the main Venice Film Festival, and takes place on the sidelines as a fringe event.

Venice Film Festival said in a statement: “Following the news articles which have been emerging on various websites, regarding the Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara being arrested in Venice, the Biennale hereby clarifies that his presence in Venice was not linked to any events or productions related to the 80th Venice International Film Festival.”