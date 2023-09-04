Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile have thrown a second wedding nearly a year after they first tied the knot.

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise' stars married at a court house in New York City in October 2022 but they walked down the aisle for a second time at a lavish ceremony Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday (02.09.23) which brought all their friends and family together for a big celebration.

Serena told PEOPLE: "“We wanted to pick a fun weekend getaway city that was accessible to most of our family and friends and had a venue we loved!” Pitt, 25, told PEOPLE. “Charleston is so beautiful and the minute we visited the city and The Cedar Room we could instantly envision our wedding there.

"We have no prior ties to Charleston but are so excited to create special memories there! [We] wanted the weekend to feel like a big celebration [for] everyone we love."

The couple's pal and TV co-star Wells Adams was brought in to officiate the ceremony and Serena walked down the aisle in a gown designed by Robert Bullock to the sound of Adele’s hit 'Make You Feel My Love'.

Guests were served food with a "southern flair" and mini espresso martinis while they were also treated to a dessert bar.

The happy couple had their first dance to 'Take My Heart' by The Tesky Brothers and the bride changed into a second dress - by Eisen Stein - for the evening reception.

The pair have been together since meeting on the seventh series of 'Bachelor in Paradise' back in 2021.