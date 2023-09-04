Ashley Madekwe has given birth to her first child with her husband Iddo Goldberg.

The 39-year-old 'Revenge' star and her partner welcomed a baby boy and confirmed the happy news in an Instagram update on Sunday (03.09.23) in which she confessed she loved being pregnant but it doesn't compare to the feeling of being a new mother.

Alongside pictures from her pregnancy and a snap of her son's tiny feet, she wrote: "I loved holding him inside my body and I already miss it … But now he is here and to actually hold him in my arms is pure bliss. There’s nothing like it."

Ashley and Iddo have been married since 2012 and previously worked together on TV shows 'Secret Diary of a Call Girl' and 'Salem'.

Iddo is best known for playing Freddie Thorne in 'Peaky Blinders' and for his role as Bennett Knox in 'Snowpiercer'.

She confirmed her pregnancy back in April by sharing a snap of her baby bump on Instagram and writing: "Weekends look a little different now".

The baby news comes a year after the couple relived their honeymoon by heading back to Italy for a romantic trip to the Amalfi Coast.

The actress shared a picture of the happy couple on a beach together and told her Instagram followers they fell in love all over again during the sun-soaked vacation.

She wrote: "We haven't been to Italy together since our honeymoon 10 years ago. Can't believe we waited so long. We fell in love all over again."

It was just weeks after Ashley paid tribute to her husband on his birthday, writing: "The love of my life was born today. @iddophoto, you only get better with age. To know you is to love you. Happy Birthday my love."