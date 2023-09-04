'Super Mario Bros. Wonder' is a game "for the day and age that we live in now".

The game's director Shiro Mouri has admitted that it has become more challenging to create a game that will "surprise" the players as they've become accustomed to their usual "secrets and surprises" over the years.

He told Nintendo‘s executive officer Takashi Tezuka in an interview for Eurogamer: “In terms of the concept for creating a new Mario, we came up with the concept of mystery and secrets.

“As we were developing more and more side-scrolling Mario games, the challenge became that these kinds of secrets and surprises were more and more normalised to players.

“So I thought it’d be important to create a side-scrolling Mario that really fit the day and age that we live in now. You need to try harder to try and surprise these players."

Tezuka added: “I don’t want to say that there are big differences between the older players and newer players, but I think those who played the initial Super Mario games were more actively exploring the game."

Described as the "next evolution of 2D side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. games", Nintendo teased; "When you touch a Wonder Flower in the game, the wonders of the world unlock – pipes could come alive, hordes of enemies may appear, characters might change their looks for example – transforming the gameplay in unpredictable ways. Excitement and different surprises await in each course."

The game - dropping on October 20 - also introduces Mario's "newest power-up", which will see him transform into Elephant Mario.