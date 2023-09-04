Jake Gyllenhaal would “love” to have a family.

The ‘Donnie Darko’ star, who has been dating French model Jeanne Cadieu, 27, for five years, says he’s been inspired to want kids by spending time with his actress sister Maggie Gyllenhaal’s two daughters.

He told People magazine: “I would love to have a family, and if it’s anything like the family that my sister’s raised and has cultivated, I would be proud.”

Jake added about his long-term plans for a future with Jeanne: “It’s all about growing together and listening and being open.

“It’s about being seen for who we are. We’ve been together for five years – it’s a wonderful relationship.”

The 42-year-old actor has just written his first children’s book, which is titled ‘The Secret Society of Aunts and Uncles’ and is inspired by the time he spends with Ramona, 16, and 11-year-old Gloria, Maggie's children with husband Peter Sarsgaard.

He said about loving having spontaneous fun with the two girls: “If they want to stay up, we stay up. If they want ice cream before dinner, we do it.

“And that’s fun for me.”

The 'Brokeback Mountain' actor added his favourite thing to do with his nieces was cook for them.

He said: “I love to cook, and they think I’m a really good cook, so I play that as much as I can.

“I call up, and I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m coming over. What do you wat to eat for dinner? I’ll cook anything you want, I’m your personal chef.’

“Because we’re a big food family, that pretty much catapults me to No1 uncle status – but I’m their only uncle or aunt, so I win every time.

“Generally, it’s a lot of mashed potatoes and pastas. They’re a big fan of the way I cook steak. It’s really whatever they want.”