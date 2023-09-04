Joey King has got married.

The 'Bullet Train' actress and Steven Piet reportedly exchanged vows on the Spanish island of Mallorca on Saturday (02.09.23) after more than four years together, sources told JustJared.com.

And according to People magazine, the happy couple's closest friends and family were in attendance for the wedding.

A few days before the nuptials, the 24-year-old actress shared a series of photos of her cuddling up to the 32-year-old director in Portugal.

She captioned her Instagram post: "Love is cool! Love is grand! Love is kissing in front of the Fonte dos Amores and having too many caipirinhas together."

The couple met when Steven directed two episodes of Joey's series 'The Act' and they got engaged in February 2022.

Announcing their engagement, Joey wrote on Instagram at the time: "I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy. I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful."

The 'Kissing Booth' star went on to explain that it was 02.02.2022 when Steven popped the question and that she feels like the "luckiest lady alive."

She wrote: "I never knew until you. The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it."

On his own page, Steven claimed that while the weather on the day was "perfectly imperfect" as he asked his "best friend" to spend their lives together.

He wrote: "The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together. A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter."